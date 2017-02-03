Police warning after ‘plumber’ attempts distraction burglary

A man claiming to be a plumber has attempted an distraction burglary, police have revealed.

In a statement it said the man talked his way into a flat in Chipley Court, Bognor Regis, just before 5pm on Saturday, January 28, where he appears to have searched the property.

Police said the man claimed ‘that he had been working upstairs and needed to come in to check for an airlock in the plumbing’, he was allowed into the kitchen went to the cupboard under the sink.

Police added: “When he left, the victim noticed that a camera bag had been moved, a light had been turned on in a bedroom and a drawer had been opened.

“However, while nothing had been stolen, police believe that it was possibly because he didn’t get the opportunity and are concerned that he might be more successful elsewhere.”

According to police, the man is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, clean shaven and about 6’.

He was said to be wearing a dark-coloured zip up fleece jacket, dark trousers, black gloves and a baseball cap, he had two hooped earrings in his right ear.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 984 of 28/01.

You can also report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.