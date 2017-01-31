Another council tax hike expected for Chichester district residents

Chichester households are likely to see an even greater rise in their council tax bill from April with another authority set to increase its share.

Next Tuesday, February 7, Chichester District Council’s cabinet members will be asked to approve a £5 increase for band D properties.

The increase, from £145.81 to £150.81 a year for a band D equivalent household in 2017-2018, would generate an extra £260,000 a year for the district council.

It follows Sussex Police confirming earlier this month its council tax precept would rise by £5, or 3.36 per cent, while West Sussex County Council is looking at a 3.95 per cent increase, or an extra £47.70 a year.

The need for an increase is being put down to a significant reduction in central Government funding.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the district council’s total Government funding for 2017-18 is expected to drop by almost half, from £4,124,000 last year to £2,535,000.

The next financial year is also set to be the last CDC receives any Revenue Support Grant.

“2017-18 represents the seventh consecutive year of government funding cuts,” the agenda states.

“In September, members agreed a deficit reduction plan.”

Cabinet will also be asked to approve a draft net budget of £12,362,700 for next year.

Full council will then set the final budget and council tax in March.

