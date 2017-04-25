Chichester Lib Dems announce general election candidate

A Southbourne parish and district councillor has been picked as the Lib Dem general election candidate for Chichester.

The constituency’s current Conservative MP Andrew Tyrie is defending a 24,000 vote majority delivered back in 2015 where the Lib Dem share of the vote fell dramatically dropping its candidate to fourth place behind UKIP and Labour.

The next general election was due to be held in 2020, but Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election for Thursday June 8.

Jonathan Brown, who grew up and lives in the Chichester constituency, has been picked by the Lib Dems to run against Mr Tyrie.

He said: “I am really proud to have been chosen to represent the Liberal Democrats. The opportunity to serve the people is a real honour. The Conservatives take victory and power for granted, but I am determined that they can be complacent no longer.”

He added: “This election is much bigger than Brexit. When we meet people they tell us they are fed up with the current Conservative government brutally slashing key local services such as the NHS and Social Care, schools and infrastructure.

“Of course, Theresa May’s plunge into a Hard Brexit black hole is going to make the pressures even more severe.”

Mr Brown works as a risk manager advising journalists operating in remote and hostile environments and is chair of Liberal Democrats for Free Syria.

