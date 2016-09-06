County council support for British military reservists

West Sussex County Council is supporting Reserves Day this week to recognise and celebrate reservists across the county.

Reservists are a crucial part of the Armed Forces, making a valuable contribution to the UK’s defence capability.

Many individuals across West Sussex give up their spare time to serve, balancing their daily lives with a role in aiding the nation’s security.

As part of Reserves Day 2016, which is on Thursday September 8, West Sussex reservists as well as Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers are being encouraged where possible to wear their uniform in the workplace.

Pat Arculus, chairman of the county council, is supporting the initiative.

She said: “This day celebrates the selfless acts of individuals who go above and beyond what is required to support our Armed Forces.

“At West Sussex County Council we support our reservists by offering further leave during their continuous training period in order for them to manage their work alongside their military duties.

“We’re encouraging all of our employees who are reservists, or Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers, to wear their uniform on 8 September - if at all possible - in recognition of their dedication.”

For more information on Reserves Day and how you can show your support, visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk/reserves-day

