Investigation into PCC Katy Bourne complaint passed to prosecutors

An investigation into whether Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne made a ‘false statement’ during last year’s election has been passed to prosecutors.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission received a complaint from a member of the public last year about a social-media post where Mrs Bourne said she had not claimed any expenses during her first term.

The IPCC has completed its investigation and said it has passed a report to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who will decide whether or not charges should be brought.

A spokesman for the Office of the Sussex PCC said: “We are aware that the IPCC has passed its report into the complaint to the Crown Prosecution Service. It would be inappropriate to comment further until the matter is concluded.”

A spokesman for the IPCC said: “The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has completed its investigation into an allegation the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Sussex, Katy Bourne, made a false statement during the 2016 election regarding her expenses while serving as the PCC, and have passed our report to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“A referral to the CPS is made when the IPCC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

Mrs Bourne was first elected in November 2012 and re-elected in May 2016.

