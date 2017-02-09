‘Southern Fail Awards’ winners to be announced

The winners of the ‘Southern Fail Awards’ are set to be announced on the same night as the National Rail Industry Awards.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern services, has not been shortlisted for any of the awards, which are due to be held at a black-tie event at the Battersea Evolution hosted by actor Stephen Mangan tonight (Thursday February 9).

The Association of British Commuters, which launched a judicial review over the Government’s handling of GTR’s management contract, has decided to hold its own awards dedicated to Southern services.

Categories include most cancelled service, station most likely to be abandoned at, most useless MP in this whole crisis, and funniest Southern satire.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The shameful topic of Southern Rail will be avoided at the Rail Industry Awards tonight and we demand that this outrage is not swept under the red carpet.”

They added: “Hundreds of thousands of people have been abandoned and left victims of the most shocking rail service the UK has ever had. Our award ceremony is a nod to the absurd, as nothing is as absurd as the Southern Rail crisis itself.

“We cannot allow the government to continue ignoring the will of people in the South, while endlessly propping up this failed franchise.”

Passengers using Southern trains have faced more than a year of repeated delays and cancellations, with problems worsened by an industrial dispute that has raged since April last year.

GTR is extending driver-only operation to Southern routes, which is where drivers are responsible for opening and closing train doors, with conductors transferred to the role of on-board supervisors.

The RMT union has raised safety concerns about the potential loss of a second guaranteed member of staff on board and the safety and access implications for passengers, especially those with disabilities.

For a full list of categories click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.