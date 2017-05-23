Sussex election campaigning suspended after Manchester attack

General election campaigning in Sussex has been suspended today in response to the Manchester attack.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that 22 people died and at least 59 people injured after an explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert last night.

Campaign events, such as hustings planned at Worthing College and Eastbourne Town Hall today, have been suspended.

A senior Labour figure was due to be on the campaign trail in Brighton, similarly Lib Dems were planning an event in Lewes, while Green MEP Keith Taylor was hosting a public meeting in Brighton to discuss air pollution, all of which have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

A number of public buildings including County Hall in Lewes and Worthing Town Hall are flying at half-mast.

Meanwhile in Hastings the borough council will hold a minute’s silence at 3pm. The town’s mayor Judy Rogers, will lead a civic party from the town hall to Queens Square, leaving just before 3pm.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Conservative candidate for Hastings and Rye, said in a statement this morning: “I know that some people will only just be waking up to the news of the horrific attacks in Manchester last night.

“This was a barbaric attack, deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society – young people and children out at a pop concert.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and the victims who have been affected, and I know the whole country will share that view.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the emergency services who have worked throughout the night professionally and effectively – they have done an excellent job.”

Meanwhile in Crawley, Labour candidate Tim Lunnon tweeted: “Shocking news from Manchester. Thoughts with all those affected. Thanks to the emergency services for their efforts.”

Green party co-leader Caroline Lucas, candidate for Brighton Pavilion, added: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. Our thoughts with those affected and thanks as ever to emergency services.”

Kelly-Marie Blundell, Lib Dem candidate for Lewes, added: “We will suspend all campaigning until further notice in light of last night’s atrocities.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has lost friends and family in the atrocity last night.”