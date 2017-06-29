Two-year Selsey homes fight won by farm group

A farming group has finally won its long-running battle to convert a Selsey workers’ hostel into houses.

David Langmead’s bid to redevelop Home Farm in Chichester Road into ten new homes has been approved by Chichester District Council by delegated decision.

In 2015, Mr Langmead lost an appeal for nine homes on the farm.

But after councillors made a site visit ordered at a planning meeting in April, his two-year battle has been won.

At that meeting, district and Selsey town councillors raised concerns over the removal of ‘needed’ accommodation for agricultural workers, as well as safety issues.

A Selsey Town Council representative told the April 26 meeting: “There is no need for ten open market units.

“We are already 180 per cent over our allocation for homes up to 2029.”

A fenced, 490sqm of amenity space will be created for the residents.

