Working group to help develop Chichester A27 scheme

A working group to help progress a scheme for the A27 at Chichester has been set up by county councillors.

The membership will include the elected representatives on West Sussex County Council County’s South Chichester County Local Committee, one Chichester district councillor and one representative from the Build a Better A27 group (BBA27).

The group will oversee the selection of consultants and then the direction the consultants take to develop options for improvements to the A27 at Chichester.

It will also engage at regular intervals with the BBA27 group and is committed to ensuring its work and information it comments on is open and transparent.

The terms of reference for the working group were approved by the South Chichester CLC on Tuesday night (October 31) at County Hall.

Simon Oakley (Con, Chichester East), chair of the committee, said he understood they had to put something to Highways England in the spring.

Louise Goldsmith (Con, Chichester West), leader of the county council, will chair the working group.

The group will meet in private, with notes of each meeting and other relevant information then published on the BBA27 web pages.