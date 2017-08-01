POLL: Should Chichester’s level crossings be closed?

Architects have come up with an alternative plan for the Southern Gateway, including a bridge over the railway for cars.

Unlike existing options being consulted on, the FreeFlow idea would close both inner city level crossings.

At a city council meeting last Wednesday, cllr Clare Apel said that in a ‘straw poll’, people would pick a bridge rather than waiting at the train barriers every time.

But cllr Tony Dignum said a bridge had been rejected as an option because it would be an ‘eyesore’ and not because of cost.

A public meeting about the alternative plan is due to be held at the Assembly Rooms in North Street at 6.30pm on Thursday.