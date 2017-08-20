Potato contest to support food bank

Have your say

Chichester Food Bank is set to benefit from a Rotary potato competition.

After two months of careful preparation, 30 buckets of potatoes were harvested by Rotary Club of Chichester Priory members.

As part of a fundraising competition held between the members, the buckets were bought along on a collection night to unveil the harvest.

Members arrived at The Park Hotel for the garden party with BBQ, which was enjoyed by 60 guests.

This was when the individual harvests were declared, unearthed, weighed and measured.

Results were recorded and a table prepared for all to see.

The winning entry with 1.17kg of potatoes was supplied by Neil Brame who was awarded the much-coveted Silver Trowel Trophy, presented by the Rotary president Lucio Lodi.

This was followed by Colin Bryant, who received a bottle of prosecco for growing the largest single potato amongst his crop.

The four lowest entries of 0.30kg were awarded wooden spoons which the organiser had forgot to bring along.

The money raised from the event is to be given to the Chichester Food Bank.

The garden party event is set to be repeated again next year.

For further details of Rotary, call the Secretary 01243 527739, or visit www.rotarypriory.com.

