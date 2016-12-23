Quiz night raises £2,000 for charity

The Moore Stephens office in Chichester has raised more than £2,000 for a local charity.

A quiz night organised by Moore Stephens and at the Vicars Hall in South Pallant has raised £2,322 for Chichester based charity Children on the Edge.

The charity aims to restore a full childhood to children who have been affected by war, natural disaster, poverty and abuse.

The fun evening started promptly at 6:30pm with 22 teams and more than 100 people taking part. There were 12 themed rounds including a Christmas picture quiz. The winners of the charity quiz were Chichester based Gemini Dataloggers UK Limited. The team took the prestigious title of first place and several bottles of fizz.

As well as a quiz that featured many rounds, Moore Stephens Chichester also made sure that people could tuck into an evening meal. LA Fish served up fish and chips for everyone that attended.

Andrea Wulff, Moore Stephens partner, said: “We all had a fantastic evening and we were all very pleased with the great response that we had from our clients that chose to join us.

“The night proved to be very successful, we raised large sum for a fantastic charity, who will benefit from it greatly. Thank you to LA Fish for providing the fish and chips and thank you to everyone that attended and gave generously”.

