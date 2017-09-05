Racecourse pays tribute to Duke of Richmond

There's racing at Goodwood this afternoon - the first event at the estate since the Duke of Richmond died.

There will be a minute's silence before the first of today's seven races, and jockeys will wear black armbands.

The Duke, who died on Friday aged 87, was a huge horse racing fan and was regularly seen at meetings.

A Goodwood spokesman said: We will be holding a minute’s silence shortly before the first race, when the jockeys leave the weighing room. This will be announced over the PA system and the message will go on the screens. The jockeys will all wear black armbands."

On the track, there are just three more meetings to come at Goodwood this season. Today's action is followed by cards on September 27 and October 15. Today's racing highlight is the £25,000 Peter Willett Maiden Stakes at 2.40pm.

Tips for today: 1.30 Fearsome, 2.05 Juliet Foxtrot, 2.40 Highland Sky, 3.15 Faithful Promise, 3.50 Aurora Gray, 4.25 Love Oasis, 5.00 Art of Swing.