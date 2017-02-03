Railway enthusiast’s dream home on track to become a reality in Nutbourne

A railway enthusiast has been given the go ahead to create his dream home in the style of a railway signal box in Nutbourne.

Despite the disapproval of officers, councillors on the district planning committee voted overwhelmingly in favour of the home on Broad Road as an innovative addition to the area.

The existing property, which has not been lived in for around 40 years, lies outside of agreed development boundaries, but the parish council told the committee the old railway storehouse was an ‘eyesore’.

Cllr Miles Cullen, who pulled in the application for a committee decision, said the new home was a ‘novel’ idea, and it would be a shame to let it stand derelict.

He said: “We’ve got all our policy, we’ve got our neighbourhood plan and the real question is, will this enhance the locality?

“I honestly feel that this will be a real enhancement to this particular locality and get rid of something that is unsightly and has got no other real purpose.”

But Cllr Simon Oakley and Cllr Carol Purnell were uncomfortable with the idea of building outside the neighbourhood plan.

Cllr Purnell said: “I’m extremely worried about development that is going to set a precedent for future appeals against places when we’ve said no on the basis it’s outside a settlement area.

“Putting a building there, despite its innovation, could potentially open up that whole side to future development.”

Concerns about noise and vibration were also debated, but councillors noted that the proximity to the railway was and would likely remain a key part of its appeal to occupants.

Permission was granted 11 votes to three.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.