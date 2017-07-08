Railway model for safety awareness

Children are set to learn about railway safety with help of a model railway.

Young people from Bognor Regis have built a model train set to help school pupils learn about the dangers of the railway.

Designed and built by the junior section of the Bognor Regis Model Railway club, the train set will to be used in sessions delivered by Network Rail at schools across the region as part of a railway safety campaign. The model has level crossings, fencing, identifies safe access points to the railway and even replicates the third electrified rail so children can see and understand the potentially lethal consequences of playing on the line.

The railway made its debut at Rose Green School, controlled by Callum Farthing, 11, a pupil at the school and railway modeller. Pupils competed in teams to spot as many dangers as they could. The train set is portable and Network Rail plans to use it for visits to other schools.

