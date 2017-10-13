Readers’ reaction to the closure of Woodies Wine Bar

Readers have been taking to social media shocked at the loss of a city wine bar.

Woodies at St Pancras was boarded up overnight and a notice put up by specialist civil enforcement agents JP Dawkins stating they had ‘re-entered and recovered possession’.

Responding on Twitter was a DJ who was supposed to be playing there tonight.

“Gutted for everyone,” he said. “What a shame. Had tonight’s gig cancelled on Wednesday so thought something was up. Didn’t realise how serious.”

On the Observer’s Facebook page Lee Payne said the Dirty House Disco Night he was due to take part in on October 28 would ‘hopefully be at another venue’.

Kimothy Thommo simply said: “I feel my heart is broke.”

Brenda Whitlock said: “Sad to hear...used to go there occasionally they have been in business for some years.

“With all the bars and food retailers now in the city hopefully redundant staff will soon find employment.”

While some remembered good times and get-togethers, others said they would have to rethink their night out plans and Kim Martin said: “I wonder if we will get our deposits back! Grrrrr.”