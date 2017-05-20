Regis School team go ‘around the world’ for charity

Students and staff from The Regis School have walked 37,000 miles in 61 days as part of a joint project with UNICEF.

The two month long project saw the 93 strong group - 90 students and three staff - learning about malnutrition overseas, attending early morning activity clubs and tracking their steps.

For every 20,000 steps walked the students unlocked therapeutic food packs that will be sent overseas to provide vital nutrition for malnourished children.

Although final totals are still being calculated it is estimated the students have released 1,781 packs of food.

To boost the step total students climbed the equivalent of Everest by doing circuits of the school stairs, took part in a Dance-a thon and attended weekly activity clubs before school. Some students clocked up over a million steps over the two month period.

The Equator is just over 24,000 miles so effectively the team have walked around the world in this challenge.

Caroline Saunders, assistant principal, said: “We were invited to take part in this joint project with UNICEF as we are a Level Two Rights Respecting School. The aim was to get active ourselves working as a team to reach a step target of 12,000 each day. We also used UNICEF resources to learn about malnutrition and this really inspired our students to keep walking as they knew every step contributed to our food pack total.”

Megan Bryant Lawson, a Year Seven student, said: “I have learnt loads about malnutrition and I have become a lot more active and involved in lessons.” Frances Bestley from UNICEF sent the students the following message: “Thank you very much to all the students who have worked so hard being so active and unlocking the packs of Ready to Use Therapeutic Paste for children who are suffering from malnutrition. Everyone at UNICEF UK appreciates the difference you have made”

The student’s campaign work does not end here. Throughout May the whole school will be collecting loose change as part of the nationwide UNICEF Change for Change appeal, again raising money to tackle malnutrition.

Nicky Wiles, head of house, said: “Our students wanted to give everyone the chance to do their bit for malnourished children, so Change for Change was a great way for all staff and students to get involved.”

