Remembering late dad while raising cash for charity

‘Seeing my dad deteriorate over the course of a year has made me more determined to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support’.

That’s the message from a David Bowie tribute act who lost his father after a year of battling the illness.

Nick Foster died at 64-years-old after a year long battle with cancer. Photo from Stephen Foster

Stephen Foster, 27, of Billinghurst, is organising a 70s glam rock performance to raise money for the charity.

He says Macmillan was a huge support to the late Nick Foster, who died at 64-years-old, in 2015.

And now Stephen is motivated to support the charity through the events.

He said: “These last couple of weeks have been tough for me because it is the anniversary of my dad’s death.

“Growing up I was always in to music, especially the 70s era thanks to my dad.

“He loved listening to various artists which inspired my passion for the music.”

The performer will host a show at Horsham Rugby Club on October 20.

It will include The Glitter Band who had seven UK Top 20 hit singles in the mid-1970s.

The son of the well loved man has continually supported Macmillan from a young age.

His grandmother, now 81, lost her husband to the illness and has continued to support the charity since.

On average the senior raises between £60,000 and £100,000 every year with other people through local groups.

Stephen has supported her with fundraising activities.

Mr Foster added: “I lost my grandad when I was 6.

“I do remember him being unwell but did not really understand.

“All my life growing up my nan was doing these fundraising events.

“We are trying to make our events as big as we can to raise so much money for the cause.

“Our performances will be split in to a David Bowie tribute act and a 70s glam show.

“The charity helped my dad so much towards the end of his life. They also supported my family too.

“That is why I want to raise so much money for the cause.”

Widow Caroline Foster, 54, son Jamie Foster, 19 and daughter Kelly Foster, 25, were also left with fond memories of their dad.

They were all with him when he died.

Talking about his experience Stephen encourages people to support Macmillan Cancer Support.

“The team are amazing and give everything they do their 100 per cent,” he said.

The charity work with people from the moment they are diagnosed, through to their treatment and thereafter.

Their objective is to provide people with all the information and advice required for both the individual who is unwell and their loved ones.

Visit www.macmillan.org.uk