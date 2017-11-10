Remembrance Service timings around Bognor

The nation will again fall silent this weekend to pay respect to those who have fallen in battle, and as always the Bognor area has a host of services.

On Saturday, a simple ceremony has been arranged in Aldwick where a two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11am.

It will take place at The Millennium Garden in Pryor’s Lane.

Also on Saturday, a service is being held at 11am at Eastergate War Memorial, which is also being rededicated having recently been refurbished.

In Yapton, there will be a short Act of Remembrance at the new Memorial Plaque outside the Yapton and Ford Village Hall on Main Road, Yapton at 10.45am on Saturday

Sunday will see then the traditional Remembrance Sunday parade head through Bognor Regis.

It will muster outside Bognor Regis Library, London Road, to march off at 10.25am.

A short service, including the wreath laying and two minutes’ silence, will then follow at The War Memorial, Clarence Road, from 10.50am.

The event is planned by the town council, with the British Legion and Salvation Army.