Retail and flats bid for Bognor’s Waterloo Square

A chance of use application has been submitted for a property at Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis.

If approved the plans (BR/220/17/PL), which list Arun District Council as the applicant, will see the ground floor area of the former youth centre site at Central House, number 18, be reverted to retail space.

The first and second floors would form two, two-bedroom, dwellings.

In the accompanying design statement it states the plans would ‘improve and enhance’ the property’s appearance and ‘respect’ its ‘nature, bulk and scale’.

The comment deadline is September 7 with a decision due by October 2.

See www.arun.gov.uk for more information.

