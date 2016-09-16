Retro & Vintage Affair’s great success in Chichester

A hugely successful ‘Retro & Vintage Affair’ was held at the Assembly Rooms in Chichester.

The event was hosted in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and was held for all those interested in taking ‘a step back in time’.

This annual event, which raises essential funds for the hospice, had a fantastic range of garments, accessories and jewellery to create that special outfit.

For the first time, a selection of classic wedding dresses were also available to buy.

Entertainment kindly provided by Dawn’s Vintage Do and Becky Short created an enjoyable atmosphere at this busy event.

Stylists from Creations Hair & Beauty Salon were on hand to help visitors create that perfect retro look to complement their outfit and afterwards they could relax in the Vintage Tearoom.

For those who missed the event but are interested, the Hospice’s Retro & Vintage Shop on Eastgate Square is open throughout the year, to cater for all retro needs.

New stock arrives daily.

Next year’s Retro & Vintage Affair will be on Friday 25th August.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice exists to support, empower and care for people at the end of life. The hospice provides specialist care for people with any progressive and advanced disease.

Patients with uncontrolled symptoms or psychological distress are referred by their GP, or another healthcare professional involved in their care. The most commonly referred problems include uncontrolled pain, vomiting, breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety or low mood.

Find out more at www.stwh.co.uk

