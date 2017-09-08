REVIVAL 2017: TVR turns heads with debut of new vehicle

All eyes at Goodwood Revival are on TVR as the British firm showcases their first all-new sports car in a decade.

The Griffith has taken centre stage at the Earls Court Motor Show as the reborn TVR looks to recapture former glories.

While the Revival event is about embracing the past, the TVR Griffith is very much about the future. That's not to say, however, that the car doesn't have influences and style cues from days gone by.

Promising to be fast, noisy and – most revolutionary of all for a TVR – well made, the 2018 Griffith looks the part with classic proportions, a powerful stance and plenty of distinctive styling cues, some new and some recalling TVRs of old. At Revival’s Earls Court Motor Show, no glamour models were needed to make this TVR the centre of attention.

TVR boss Les Edgar said: “This is the culmination of nearly three years of tireless work and we’re all proud as punch. The Griffith is unmistakably a TVR, a British muscle car that’s as awesome and brutal as it is charismatic and refined.”

The engine is a 5.0-litre Ford V8 “enhanced” by Cosworth. TVR says the Griffith will hit 200mph and accelerate from 0-60mph in less than four seconds. Price for the all-carbon launch editions starts at £90,000, with delivery from late 2018. Custom wheels, all leather interior, bespoke infotainment system and special paint are included.

There’s one more thing promised with the new car, something that won’t be lost on TVR owners of old: it won’t fall apart.

Les added: “The car will offer reliability and practicality never seen by the brand before.”