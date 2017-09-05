‘Robust’ plan to tackle littering, dog fouling and fly tipping approved

A ‘comprehensive and robust’ action plan to tackle littering, dog fouling and fly tipping was approved by councillors on Tuesday.

Chichester District Council cabinet members approved plans for improved enforcement and a publicity drive to raise awareness of the cost to taxpayers of the perennial problems.

Councillor Roger Barrow, cabinet member for contract services, said: “Litter, fly tipping and dog fouling are frankly the scourge of our beautiful district and I believe residents now expect us to do something about it.

“I have been working with members and officers and we have come up with a comprehensive and robust action plan.”

The authority will team up with East Hampshire District Council, which will provide enforcement services on a cost-neutral basis.

Officers will be able to issue fixed penalty notices of £80 for litter offences and £100 for dog fouling.

Deputy leader Eileen Lintill welcomed the plans but questioned whether the number of enforcement officers – two to four people up to three days per week – would be sufficient.

Mr Barrow said: “This is just a trial and even if there is only a few people initially the aim of this is to start to get the message across.”

Enforcement action will be combined with an awareness campaign, including recruitment of a project officer for two years to help communicate the message.

The role, funded from reserves, will cost a total of £60,000.

Cabinet members also approved spending of £26,000 – £6,000 of which would cover the publicity campaign.

The remaining £20,000 would finance the refurbishment and new signage of a proportion of the district’s litter and dog bins.

Mr Barrow said the council was also working with West Sussex County Council on a CCTV initiative to address fly tipping.

Leader Tony Dignum also welcomed the initiatives.

He said: “We have to bring home the message that littering is a bad habit and it costs money for the community.”

A report to cabinet members highlighted the cost of cleaning up the district.

It stated: “Doing nothing is not an option due to the ever increasing revenue costs of clearing litter and fly tips.

“The cost of fly tip clearance in 15/16 was £52,000, including £9,900 for hazardous waste. This increased to £75,000 for 16/17, including £21,000 for hazardous waste.”