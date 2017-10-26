Rocks recruit Charlton's under-23 captain

Bognor have moved to solve their full-back crisis by signing left-back Archie Edwards on loan from Charlton.

The 20-year-old has been at Charlton since he was 13 and is now captain of their under-23 team.

He has played for England's under-16s and under-17s and is described by Charlton's website as 'strong in the tackle and possessing a fearless mindset'.

Edwards will go straight into the team at Truro, where the Rocks will be without three layers who have played at full-back this season, James Crane, Harvery Whyte and Dan Beck.

They will hope he can shore up a defence who have let in three in each of their past two league games.