Rocks v Pompey ... it's back ON!

Pompey will visit the Rocks for a friendly after all - this Saturday.

Kenny Jackett's side have had to call off their planned trip to Eastleigh because of worries over the National League side's pitch - and they have replaced it by reinstating their visit to Nyewood Lane.

The Rocks and Pompey had planned to meet next week but the game was called off last month by Bognor when Pompey admitted they would only be sending an XI with very few first-team regulars.

That was a big blow to Bognor, who generally attract 2,000 to the game, but club officials and fans will be delighted the game - now being held for the fifth year in a row - is back on the agenda.

It will be a 1.30pm kick off with tickets £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s - all pay on the day.

Bognor had planned to go to Chichester City on Friday night for a friendly but that will now be rearranged.

Bognor general manager Jack Pearce said they checked with City that they were happy to rejig that game before confirming the Pompey date.