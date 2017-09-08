Rubgy legends charity ride sets off from Bognor

‘He is one of life’s great men’, that is how Paul Curtis has been described by one of the team set to embark on a cycle fund-raiser to allow the former rugby player to come home.

Legendary England and Harlequins players, including Will Carling, John Olver, Mick Skinner, Peter Winterbottom and Gloucester rival Mike Teague are set to take part in the 70 mile challenge which will set off from Bognor Rugby Club this Saturday, September 9.

A target of £150,000 has been set in order to fund the home renovations needed following a mountain bike accident which left Paul paralysed nearly a year ago.

Andy Batty, who is working to raise awareness of the event, described Paul as a ‘local hero’ revealing how he was selected to play for England in the 1970s while a member at Bognor.

“We are looking for cyclists to join the ride and raise money and awareness for a Sussex boy who did us proud,” he added. “If you can’t join us any donations would be great.

“Throughout it all, all Paul can worry about is that he doesn’t hold up a bed at the rehabilitation centre.”

The cycle challenge hopes to reach the Harlequins ground, The Stoop in Twickenham, in time for kick off at 3pm. To find out more or to donate see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/PaulCurtis59