Sainsbury’s support for Tyler’s Trust

Sainsbury’s Bognor Regis has officially launched a partnership with its new Local Charity of the Year, Tyler’s Trust.

Tyler’s Trust was chosen by Sainsbury’s customers through a public vote in store and online in June.

The charity will now receive a year’s worth of support through fundraising and awareness raising from the store.

Representatives from the charity joined Sainsbury’s colleagues over the weekend to kick start the partnership by making customers aware of what the charity does in the local area.

During this first weekend of fund raising the charity collected an outstanding amount of £674.58 due to very generous donations from Sainsbury’s customers.

Janice Ellis, chairperson at Tyler’s Trust, said: “Thank you to everyone who came to support us at Sainsbury’s Bognor Regis over the weekend. We’re really excited to have been chosen as the store’s new Local Charity of the Year as the partnership will help us to raise the profile of the work we do in the local community.”

Angus Murray, store manager at Sainsbury’s Bognor Regis, added: “We had a very successful launch for our new Local Charity of the Year, Tyler’s Trust. I’d like to thank all of our customers for their support on the day and can’t wait to see how the partnership develops over the next year. ”

The Local Charity of the Year scheme is now in its ninth year and has raised over £13 million to support local charities since 2009.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.