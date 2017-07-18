Samaritans to host campaign events at railway stations

Samaritans annual month-long awareness campaign Talk to Us in July will see events at Bognor Regis and Chichester railway stations on Monday.

In a bid to encourage people from all over the UK to take a few minutes to improve their listening skills volunteers will be handing out the charity’s simple SHUSH! listening tips and and highlighting the support it provides for the community.

Between 10am to noon the team will be at Chichester and from 5pm to 7pm they will be in Bognor Regis.

Deborah Hall, director from Bognor Regis and Chichester District Samaritans, said: “Suicide is everybody’s business and we can all do our bit to encourage people to be better listeners and reach out for help if they need to. We’re a culture of people who love to give advice, love to give opinions and love the sound of our own voices. But this year we’re asking people all over the country to SHUSH! and take time out to listen to others.

“Sixty years of Samaritans’ expertise has taught us that just listening is the greatest gift you can give to somebody, and that it can save lives.

“Samaritans’ aim is to bring down the high numbers of suicides in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. It wants to encourage people to ask for help early if they are struggling, rather than waiting until they reach a crisis.”

Samaritans listening tips aka S-H- U-S- H stands for:

Show you care,

Have patience,

Use open questions,

Say it back and

Have courage.

More information including how to spot the signs that someone may be struggling, can be found at www.samaritans.org alternatively follow @samaritans on Twitter or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/samaritanscharity.