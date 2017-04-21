Sarah’s London Marathon challenge for team NSPCC

A Wisborough Green woman is preparing to run through the streets of London with team NSPCC in the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Sarah Cambridge will take on the challenge on Sunday, April 23.

Dominating the city for one day, London Marathon runners will start south of the Thames in Greenwich and then continue on a route that goes past some of London’s famous landmarks such as the Cutty Sark and London Eye, leading to the finishing line in front of Buckingham Palace. The London Marathon is known for its lively atmosphere and great support from well-wishers, friends and family that helps runners like Sarah cross the finish line in one of the UK’s most vibrant cities. Every mile that is run for team NSPCC and every penny raised will mean that when a child needs help, the NSPCC can reach them.

Sarah will be helping to support services which include the NSPCC’s Speak Out. Stay Safe Schools Service which delivers safeguarding assemblies and workshops to teach children the tools needed to keep them safe from abuse.

Sarah, 33, who is an Operational Administrator for OSCL, said: “The fact that so many helpless children continue to struggle day by day in the care of the people that are supposed to look after and protect them is distressing.

“I am inspired by every child to raise awareness about the NSPCC and to go some way towards trying to let them know that they are not alone, that there are people out there that do care and show how the NSPCC are trying to ensure they receive the start in life that every person deserves.”

