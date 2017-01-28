School’s new ‘Boot Camp’ club set to motivate children

A new fitness club for children has been set up by a teacher from Westbourne Primary School.

Stuart Garbutt, who is the Year Five teacher at the school, set up ‘Boot Camp’ to inspire and motivate children to adopt healthy habits and attitudes.

Children from Years Four, Five and Six at Westbourne Primary School take part in the Boot Camp every Wednesday during lunch time. Using the principles of high intensity interval training, children exercise intensely for 25 seconds before resting for 35 seconds.

Mr Garbutt said: “The club has been running for two weeks so far and it’s been a hit with all children and parents, who have all commented positively about how the children have enjoyed it!”

Adam Boyd-Brown, a personal trainer from Grenade Fit and Built by Brown, made a surprise visit to Boot Club on January 25. He led the group in a special training session designed to show them how exercising can be fun, exciting and doable anywhere.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.