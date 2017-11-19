Screwball Rally team raise funds for centre

The Aldingbourne Country Centre welcomeed GG the car along with three partners at Henry Adams estate agents, David Adams, Martin Curry and Simon Lush.

The team joined the Screwball Rally in which they had to purchase a car for under £750 and then drive it to Lake Como and back over three days raising money for charity. The Aldingbourne Trust were chosen as their charity of choice and nearly £2,000 was raised towards the new Visitor Centre at the Aldingbourne Country Centre.

Martin Curry, a partner at Henry Adams, said: “We were looking for a new way to help raise money for the Aldingbourne Trust and happily for us the Screwball Rally turned into a great adventure travelling right across Europe. We all thoroughly enjoyed the five day challenge, well, except for the camping and a few nerves about the car’s condition - but then it did get us back to Chichester, just about in one piece. Having a great welcome from our friends at the Aldingbourne Trust and seeing the real progress the charity is making with the Country Centre has definitely made it all worthwhile.”

Sue Livett, managing director of the Aldingbourne Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Henry Adams for all their support over the last two years. They have helped us raise around £20,000 as part of their corporate support – a fantastic amount.”