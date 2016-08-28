Search for ‘missing swimmer’ at beach days after tragedy

Police have confirmed they are looking for a missing swimmer at Camber Sands – days after five men lost their lives at the beach.

A coastguard helicopter is circling above Camber Sands, and a spokesperson for the RNLI confirmed they had lifeboats at the scene.

Sussex Police said they were called to the scene after a member of the public contacted them and the coastguard at Camber Sands after seeing an abandoned pair of flip flops next to the sea and a female diving into the water at this location.

A spokesperson added: “Officers at the scene are doing coastal checks to see if there are any persons swimming having difficulty”.

An RNLI spokesperson said the search for the ‘potentially missing swimmer’ was being co-ordinated by Sussex Police and the coastguard, and that their lifeguards were keeping watch from the beach with binoculars.

This search comes after five men lost their lives at Camber Sands last week, and the RNLI donated lifeguards to patrol the beach over the Bank Holiday weekend. Click here to read more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.