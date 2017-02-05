Section celebrates first win in regional competition

Congratulations go to the RAF Section at Chichester High School Combined Cadet Force for its success in a regional competition.

Members of the section took part in the south west regional heat of the CCF RAF Cadet Area Squadron Trophy Competition at Blandford Camp, Dorset.

Their tremendous results gave them first place overall, the first time the contingent has won this competition.

They competed against eight other schools and achieved first place in the drill and first aid sections, along with a second place in the aircraft recognition, RAF knowledge, leadership and fitness sections.

They were unplaced in the shooting section but this did not affect their overall first place.

Capt Paul Gaffney, contingent commander, said: “The motivation, enthusiasm, determination and drive came from the cadets themselves, with the NCOs leading by example as they taught and encouraged the younger cadets, perfectly demonstrating the ethos and aim of the contingent.”

A huge ‘well done’ goes to Sgt I. Rees, Cpl A. Busuttil-Reynaud, Cdt S. Brown, Sgt B. Morrison, LCpl C. Cruicks, Cdt J. Goddings, Cpl J. Quartly-Brown, LCpl M. Hall, Cdt B. Quartly-Brown, Cpl J. McGarry, LCpl O. Hives, LCpl M. Wherry (reserve), Cpl S. Dukes, LCpl B. Wright and Cdt P. Baird (reserve).

Executive principal Yasmin Maskatiya presented the trophy to Sgt Ieuan Rees, who is in the sixth form at Chichester High School, and the contingent paraded to allow the winners to be congratulated.

They were also visited by a former cadet, 2Lt L. Kemp from 5 Rifles, who gave a short presentation.

The team now goes on to the national finals on Sunday, March 12.

