Selsey Asda announces opening date

The Selsey Asda superstore and petrol station is set to open in less than two months’ time.

The huge new supermarket costing £8m is currently being built on the outskirts of the town along Chichester Road.

It is set to open early June, Asda announced today, Wednesday, April 26.

General store manager, Martyn Compton, said: “We’re all working hard behind the scenes to start getting the store ready to open in a few months’ time.

“In the meantime, we’re looking to recruit people from the local area and we’ve over 80 jobs on offer across a variety of positions.

“The team and I are looking forward to becoming part of the local community and serving our new customers.”

The new Asda store continues to divide opinion amongst people in the town, with scores of objections lodged to it during the planning stage.

It will have more than 176 customer parking spaces and be open from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 11 to 4pm on Sundays, Asda said.

It will also sell clothes by its own brand George and Asda is promising its ‘famous low fuel prices’ from its four-pump petrol station.

