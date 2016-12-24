Selsey care home rated ‘good’ by CQC

A family-run care home in Selsey has been rated ‘good’ following an unannounced inspection by Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Manor Care Home on Manor Road provides support for up to 21 older people who have learning disabilities, some of whom also have physical disabilities and may be living with dementia and therefore may require support with their personal care needs.

Inspectors noted when they visited the home that people were ‘protected from harm and abuse’ and there were ‘sufficient quantities of appropriately skilled and experienced staff who had undertaken the necessary training to enable them to recognise concerns and respond appropriately’.

A Care Quality Commission inspector said: “Staff worked in accordance with people’s wishes and people were treated with respect and dignity.

“It was apparent that staff knew people’s specific needs and preferences well and positive relationships had developed among people and staff.”

It was added that the home had a ‘warm and friendly feel’.