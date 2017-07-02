Selsey junior leader chosen for Royal Navy contest

Petty Officer Natalie Brassfield from Selsey Sea Cadets has been chosen for a Royal Navy field gun competition.

Natalie, 19, who also volunteers at Chichester Harbour, will be joining others from across the country for this year’s junior leaders field gun competition, taking place on Friday, July 7.

The event is designed for 16 to 24-year-olds who have little previous field gun experience. Teams compete to build and transport a field gun and its equipment up and down an 85-yard track.

Lieutenant Commander Victoria Marson, who is leading the team, said: “Our cadets and volunteers will be training hard in the week leading up to the competition and it will be great to see them coming together as a team.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for our cadets and volunteers, enhancing skills they will have already learned at Sea Cadets, such as teamwork, commitment and self-discipline.”

The Sea Cadets are among 18 teams taking part in the event at HMS Collingwood in Fareham.

Petty Officer Cadet Ed Farrer, 17, took part in last year’s event and will be in the team again this year.

He said: “Being part of the Sea Cadets’ team for 2016 was by far the best experience I’ve had within the Sea Cadet Corps. The comradery which grew between the team was second to none, and the positive, can-do attitude was infectious.

“The crew were immensely proud of their performance. Unbeatable friendships were forged and unforgettable memories made.”