Selsey Lifeboats answer early morning call from stricken tug boat

A lifeboat crew from Selsey RNLI came to the rescue of a tug boat after receiving an early morning distress call.

The UK Coastguard (Solent) paged the lifeboat crew at 3.10am on Friday, January 20 requesting the all-weather lifeboat launch to the assistance of the 47ft tug boat General Six, with three people aboard.

The crew of the stricken vessel reported machinery failure and were drifting approximately five miles south west of Selsey Bill.

With no radio contact with the vessel, the Selsey crew headed at best speed to the given position and once on scene quickly located the vessel at 4.10am.

After checking the crew of the General Six were fit and well a line was passed to the tug boat and a tow was established.

At 5.15am the General Six was safely berthed in Chichester Harbour.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.