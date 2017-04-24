Selsey RNLI rescues angling boat ‘Happy Times’

Selsey RNLI was called out last week after an angling boat became trapped in fishing gear.

The UK Coastguard requested Selsey’s all-weather lifeboat on Thursday, April 20, at 5.42pm in aid of the 10 metre boat Happy Times.

The vessel was penned down by fishing gear three miles south west of Selsey Bill with two people on board, according to Selsey RNLI.

A spokesperson for Selsey RNLI said: “The lifeboat arrived on scene at 5.53pm and the second coxswain was transferred to the vessel with the grapnel and long handled cutter.

“At 6.04pm the Happy Times was freed from the fishing gear but still had some rope around one propeller.

“The skipper of the Happy Times was happy to continue his passage to Langstone Harbour with one engine so the lifeboat was released by the UK Coastguards at 6.15pm to return to Selsey.”

