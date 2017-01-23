Selsey RNLI rescues tug boat twice in two days

Selsey RNLI rescued a tug boat for the second time in two days after it reported engine failure.

The three crew members aboard General Six called the coastguard on Saturday, however, because the vessel had no radio, the coastguard had to use the rescue helicopter to locate them.

The Selsey RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched at 1.42pm after the boat was found eight miles east of Selsey.

The Selsey volunteer team were with General Six within 25 minutes and the tug boat was then towed to Littlehampton Harbour.

Due to the weight of the General Six, the coxswain asked Littlehampton lifeboat launch to assist entering the harbour.

Selsey RNLI rescued the same boat on Friday, where the crew of the stricken vessel reported machinery failure and were drifting approximately five miles south west of Selsey Bill.

The Selsey crew towed General Six to Chichester Harbour.