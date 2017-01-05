Selsey school destroyed by fire submits plan for new facilities

A Selsey school destroyed by fire is looking to come back bigger and better after an application was submitted to refurbish and replace the ruined buildings.

An application for Selsey Academy looks to construct new teaching facilities as well as rejuvenate existing ones as part of plan to create a combined junior and secondary school.

Applicant, The Kemnal Academies Trust, said: “Since the fire, the trust and school have been able to review the educational future of the school and consider the addition of junior school accommodation complimenting the secondary school as being highly sustainable.”

It is anticipated that these new facilities will be able to accommodate around 450 secondary pupils and 240 junior pupils.

The planning documents state ‘the schools will be co-located but with independent entrances and separate drop-off areas due to the differences in school hours’.

To view the plans, visit Chichester District Council’s website with the reference SY/16/04070/FUL