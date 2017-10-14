Services set to help young people in Chichester

A children’s charity is set to extend its services across Chichester.

The Barnardo’s Supported Lodgings service is asking people in Chichester who have a spare bedroom to open up their home to a young person and support them so they can move on to independent living.

Operating in Brighton since 2015, the Barnardo’s Supported Lodgings Service supports vulnerable young people, mostly those leaving care, who have been homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

The service provides long term ‘supported lodgings’ for young people who need a period of stability in their lives after coming out of the care system or who are homeless. In recent months, the service has expanded to provide lodgings for a number of refugees.

Barnardo’s are looking for individuals or families to open their doors and provide safe and secure homes for 16 to 21 year-olds. Hosts receive round-the-clock assistance, a dedicated key worker, a comprehensive training programme and an allowance of £150 per week.

Olly Davidson, service manager, said: “Becoming a supported lodgings host makes a real and lasting difference to a young person’s life. Vulnerable young people who do not have the support of a loving family run the risk of sleeping rough on the streets, which is a dangerous place to be.

“We urgently need people in Chichester to consider opening up their homes to young people who are in desperate need of accommodation. Our current lodging hosts tell us that helping a young person to get back on track and move on to a brighter future is extremely rewarding. Seeing that young person grow in confidence and then move on to live independently is a fantastic feeling.”

For more information about becoming a supported lodgings host, call 01273 412010, or email brightonlodgings@barnardos.org.uk.