Seven-year-old’s carols help homeless

Spreading Christmas cheer has become a tradition for Chichester siblings Thomas and Tayla Goodeve.

In previous years, they have saved their pocket money to buy essential gifts for the homeless or those spending Christmas alone.

This year, seven-year old Tayla Goodeve wanted to raise more money to help more people, so she suggested singing Christmas carols to friends and neighbours for extra funds.

She managed to collect £95 from carol singing to buy hampers for those less fortunate this Christmas.

Mum Nikki Goodeve said: “Words cannot express how proud I am of Tayla and how grateful I am to all our lovely friends and family who donated money towards her carol singing.

“She raised a whopping £95 to make up four amazing hampers that will help those less fortunate than us. Overall, it was a humbling experience and hopefully those we met will enjoy their gifts.

“It’s heart-warming to know that there are young people like Tayla who make a difference.”

Tayla’s hard work paid off when she met a number of people she had helped and explained what she had done. They were overwhelmed by her warmth and generosity.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook page at Chichester Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @Chiobserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.