Shopwyke Lakes developer denies it has stopped building homes

A developer building a major new housing site has denied rumours it has downed tools.

CALA Homes is one of two developers building 585 new homes at Shopwyke Lakes.

A CALA spokesman said: “Shopwyke Lakes is proving extremely popular with local househunters. Demand for the range of new homes remains high and building work continues as planned.

“Twenty-two homes have been sold since the launch with a further eight reservations in progress.”

It follows speculation that house-building at the strategic site had stopped.

Oving Parish Council chairman Sjoerd Schuyleman said: “People are talking about it, I had three separate emails in as many days from people saying work has stopped.

“You only have to drive past to see activity has slowed.”

Delivery of the homes at Shopwyke Lakes is crucial to Chichester District Council fulfilling its government target. It has become especially key because delays at the three other strategic sites mean it is the only one where work has begun.

Almost immediately opposite, to the south of Shopwhyke Road, 100 more homes will be built, after the developer controversially won its appeal against CDC’s refusal.

It sits in the far western corner of a huge piece of land which has been earmarked by CDC as one of ten potential new sites for 500-plus homes in its Local Plan review.

Mr Schuyleman said: “Our parish council were very surprised it was allowed.

“The main disappointment is that Chichester District Council’s officers’ recommendation to refuse was overturned, setting a precedent in particular in relation to the other 500 plus houses that might be developed there.

“We know 100 will be built there, that could be 200, 500 or even 1,000, who knows?”

Oving Parish Council recently voted to strongly object to other potential large housing sites in Tangmere and Oving, and to object to the south of Shopwhyke Road site, but support potential homes just south of the A259.