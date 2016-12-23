Sick Molly set to miss out on both her Christmas wishes - a new bike and a new kidney

A poorly little girl who is desperately waiting for a new kidney has only one other thing on her Christmas list - a new bike just like her best friend’s.

Sadly nine-year-old Molly Rapley looks set for Christmas Day disappointment after her mum says she was ‘let down’ by a Bognor bike shop.

Molly, nine, has to go to London three times a week for dialysis and has been waiting for three years for a new kidney

“My little girl has an extremely rare condition and only wants two things for Christmas, a new kidney and the a Revvi electric bike,” said mum Suzanne Rapley

“Obviously the first is out of our hands but I thought I could at least give her the other present she really wants.”

Suzanne, from Crawley, thought she had done just that when she placed a £280 order for a black Revvi bike from CW Bikes on December 7, received a confirmation email and saw the money had left her account.

However a week later the electric bike still hadn’t arrived so she contacted the shop.

Molly with mum Suzanne, who says CW Bikes in Bognor has let her daughter down

She said: “I tried to phone but couldn’t get through so I sent an email. In response I got an abrupt email saying the order hadn’t been fulfilled.

“I rang and the shop owner just didn’t want to know, his attitude was appalling.

“He even said he had one in stock but it was promised to another person so there was nothing he could do.”

The money has been refunded but Suzanne is now left without a present for her daughter two days before Christmas.

Molly with her parents, who are praying for a Christmas miracle of a new kidney, which would come at any time

The owner of CW Bikes said: “We were out of stock on the colour and it saw a lot of fruitful words were said.

“We refunded her entirely and have tried to call her. There’s a queue of 20 people waiting for them so it is really difficult, but I have said I understand you are going through a bad time.

“We are feeling bad but we can’t show favouritism, it is a difficult position.”

Little Molly has a condition called diffuse mesangial sclerosis.

It is so rare, the only other reported case in the world is in America, and it means she has to travel to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital three times a week for lifesaving dialysis.

Suzanne says she has trawled Ebay and everywhere she can think of, including the manufacturers, but no one has the sought-after bikes in stock.

With just two days left until December 25, Molly looks highly likely not to be granted either of her two Christmas wishes.

Suzanne added: “She’s not a greedy girl, it’s not like she had a whole list of things and the bike was just one of them, there is only two things she really wants.

“I feel like I’ve let her down as her mum really, I’ve tried everywhere to get her the bike but I’ll keep trying, I’m not giving up.”

She added: “She’s been on dialysis and waiting for a new kidney now for three years.

“We could get the call anytime, day or night, and every time the phone rings your heart is in your mouth.

“It looks like Molly won’t get her bike but I’m still hoping for a Christmas miracle, the best present of all and a new kidney will turn up.”

