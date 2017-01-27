Singer ‘scared and shaken’ by lakeside drive-by shooting

A singer who had stopped off in her tour van in Arundel has told of the moment her vehicle was shot at with an air gun.

Nikki Loy had just made dinner in her campervan on Friday night while parked near Swanbourne Lake in Arundel when she said the incident happened.

“I was parked up just for an hour or two and somebody drove past and shot my window out,” said Nikki.

“I was minding my own business. All of a sudden there was the sound of a car passing and the sound of breaking glass,” she added.

“I thought maybe they had thrown something, I was scared.”

Nikki said a window in the back of the van had been shattered. She escaped unharmed from the incident, but there was £300 worth of damage. Too scared to leave the van at the time of the incident, it was the following day when Nikki said she found a ‘perfect circular hole’ through the window. She then searched through the broken glass and found a pellet which she said made her furious. She said: “It wasn’t until the next day that I realised I had been shot. It was definitely on purpose.”

Writing on her website, Nikki recalled finding the pellet: “A horrible moment of realisation – I had been intentionally targeted.

“Someone in the car that passed me had wound down the window, taken aim and fired at my van on purpose. No accidental damage – it was willful intent.”

Nikki drove to a safe place and patched up the window.

“I feel ill at ease really, scared and shaken by it. I just feel rattled,” Nikki said.

She said she reported the incident to the police but she said they closed the case because she could not provide ‘any leads’. Sussex Police said they received a report of criminal damage in Mill Road, Arundel, confirming: “At around 10.30pm on Friday, January 20, one of the vehicle windows was smashed by what is believed to be a BB gun pellet.” Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

Nikki will be performing with X Factor star Sam Bailey at Brighton’s Theatre Royal on March 5.