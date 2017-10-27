Sinking yacht saved by Selsey lifeboat crew

A volunteer lifeboat crew rescued a sinking yacht yesterday morning after it reported losing its propeller shaft.

The UK coastguard asked the station for help after the crew of the Paper Moon said they had lost the shaft and water was coming in.

Selsey RNLI launched the Shannon class lifeboat Denise and Eric at 11.45am and was soon on scene, around one mile east south east of the boathouse.

Two of the six volunteers carried a salvage pump onto the yacht, swapping places with two of its crew as a precaution.

Once the water was pumped out, the leak was plugged with rags and bungs and at 12.15pm the lifeboat started towing the 8.5 metre yacht back to Chichester Harbour.

No more water appeared to be coming through and The Paper Moon was left at Sparkes Marina.