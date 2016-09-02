Six homes planned in Southbourne

Plans for six homes north of Hither Green in Southbourne have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The detailed proposals for the Dunkirk site in South Lane follows outline planning permission for five dwellings and associated landscaping, granted in July.

Four four-bed and two three-bed homes are intended for the 0.26 hectares of land, which backs directly onto the Hither Green cul-de-sac.

A total of 24 parking spaces are planned for the site, including two for visitor use.

The detached two-storey houses are to be constructed with a mixture of cedar cladding or cream render with a clay roof. Car barns for four of the plots are to have oak frames.

A new access driveway beside the hedge that forms the northern boundary of the development is also included in the plans.

Residents had raised objections to the original outline application over fears the homes would add to congestion to the north of the railway and dangers associated with a sharp ‘blind’ bend in the road near the site.

There were also concerns that sewage facilities in the area were insufficient.

Planning documents for the full application of six houses note that previously, Southern Water ‘informally confirmed’ that five new houses could be accommodated at the site.

