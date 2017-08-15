Skydive shows support for Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Two colleagues have taken part in a skydive in aid of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Two colleagues have taken part in a skydive in aid of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Kevin Bendall, CEO of AJC Contractors and Landscaping Services, and Stacy Gooding, an administration assistant, who both have friends who have benefited from the services provided by this charity, took part in the skydive at Sarum Airfield at Salisbury. Friends, family, and local supporters donated more than £800, and the owner of Chichester pub The Nag’s Head, at which Kevin and Stacy are both locals, donated £150 to bring the fundraising total over the £1,000 target.

The colleagues successfully reached their fundraising target of �1,000

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

Taking part in the skydive

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.