Slindon’s success at Greenpower Championship

Slindon’s Greenpower team achieved second place in the Greenpower F24+ Championship at the weekend.

Held at Rockingham speedway circuit in Corby, Lightning 1 (No 262) – driven by Charlie Barton and assisted by chief mechanic ‘pit man’ Dominic Wilshere – was up against a field of 30 vehicles including the Jaguar/Landrover team.

Head of Greenpower at Slindon, Paul Burbidge, said the podium finish was ‘an outstanding result’.

He added it: “Truly reflects all the hard work, dedication and commitment of all our team members, pupils, staff and parents alike.”

If you have events and stories to share, get in touch at news@bognor.co.uk