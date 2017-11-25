Smuggler story contest with Novium Museum

An annual writing competition has been launched at The Novium Museum.

Primary school children are being challenged pick up a pencil and put themselves in the shoes of an English smuggler for a competition aimed at inspiring creative writing.

This year, The Novium Museum’s annual writing competition will encourage children aged seven to 11 to write a ‘Sensational Smuggling Story’. Thanks to grant funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, five lucky winners will receive the top prize of a smuggling-themed sleepover for their whole class.

Budding writers can find inspiration by visiting the new exhibition, ‘Cutlasses and Contraband: A Smuggler’s Tale’, which opens at The Novium Museum in Chichester on November 16.

This fascinating exhibition will explore the history of smuggling, from popular types of contraband to the cunning ways in which smugglers concealed their goods. The interactive exhibition will delve into some colourful local stories of smuggling from the Chichester District, including the infamous story of the Hawkhurst Gang.

Councillor Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for Community Services at Chichester District Council said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for schools across the south to get involved and win a smuggling themed sleepover at the museum. We are really looking forward to receiving the children’s stories – I am sure there will be some wonderful ideas out there.”

The piece of writing should be no longer than one side of A4, and can take the form of a story, poem or play. The competition is open to children aged 7-11 (Key Stage 2) living in East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and Dorset. Entries must be received by The Novium Museum by 4pm on Friday, December 15.

For more information, terms and conditions, and to download an entry form, visit www.thenovium.org/writingcompetition.

People can also call 01243 775888 or email noviumlearning@chichester.gov.uk for more details.